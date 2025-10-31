49ers’ Brock Purdy to miss fifth straight start with toe injury, could play backup role

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his fifth straight start for the San Francisco 49ers with a toe injury, but he has made enough progress that he could be available in a backup role on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Purdy is still not “fully healthy” but has made enough progress to get some time with the starters in practice this week. Mac Jones got the bulk of the snaps with the starters and will get the nod once again this week.

Shanahan said the Niners are easing Purdy back in after he rushed back once from the injury already. Purdy hurt the toe in the season opener and missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 and struggled in a loss to Jacksonville when he re-injured the toe.

“He is never going to get too up or too down. But, just speaking for him, I know he is frustrated,” Shanahan said of Purdy. “Anytime you’ve got stuff that you haven’t had before that lingers, Brock is more frustrated than anyone that he can’t be out there. So, he has talked to a lot of people who have had this, so I think a lot of people have warned him that this is the case, so he understands it. So, it’s not just totally shocking him. But, I think anytime you have something that doesn’t go away, it’s frustrating.”

The Niners ruled out four players for the game, with receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) missing his third straight game, defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) missing his fourth straight, and defensive end Bryce Huff and center Jake Brendel sitting out their second straight games with hamstring injuries.

Shanahan said defensive lineman Keion White is set to make his debut for the team after being acquired this week in a trade with New England, and that defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell could be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game after being signed this week.

Linebacker Dee Winters (knee), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (personal) are all listed as questionable.

San Francisco listed offensive linemen Spencer Burford (knee) and Ben Bartch (ankle) as questionable and could activate at least one from injured reserve Saturday, with Shanahan saying Burford is closer to making a return.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer