Brissett will start third straight game at QB for Cardinals because of Murray’s foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will start his third straight game at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a lingering foot injury.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Saturday that Brissett would start on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Murray — who has a 9-0 career record at AT&T Stadium going back to his high school career — could still be active and have a role if his foot improves over the next 48 hours.

“Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start,” Gannon said. “Obviously, we feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple of days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day.”

Murray has been listed as limited on this week’s practice reports. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

A big part of Murray’s game is his scrambling ability, which makes a foot injury particularly problematic. He’s run for nearly 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

Brissett has played well in Murray’s place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts.

The Cardinals (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Cowboys (3-4-1) on Monday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer