Tyler Shough’s first start as Saints quarterback has glimpses of promise in 34-10 loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Shough’s first NFL start was going to be a challenge, and the New Orleans Saints didn’t help matters by giving their rookie just 40 offensive snaps to see what kind of spark he might be able to provide.

Still, there were enough positive glimpses from the second-round pick from Louisville to render the decision to turn to Shough something of a success despite losing 34-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Certainly there were some positives in there,” coach Kellen Moore said. “Thought he handled himself well, and so we didn’t get enough opportunities to compete.”

Shough was 15 of 24 for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Saints (1-8) endured many of the same problems they had with Spencer Rattler directing the offense through the first eight games.

There was another slow start, going three-and-out on each of the three possessions in the first quarter. The run game was non-existent, with Taysom Hill’s 29-yard direct snap early in the second quarter for New Orleans’ first first-down outpacing the 25 combined yards rushing by Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal on nine carries. Kamara lost a fumble at midfield when the defense desperately needed a break.

And whatever momentum the offense had put together with a last-minute touchdown drive to end the first half was lost when Los Angeles responded by holding the ball for nearly 10 minutes on its own scoring march to start the third quarter.

“Real time, it had been 40 minutes by the time we got it back,” Moore said.

Shough’s most productive drive came in the six-play, 71-yard possession at the end of the second quarter, capped by his first career touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. He showed good awareness and ball placement to lead Johnson on the short dig route, giving the tight end momentum to break inside for the last five yards on the 11-yard scoring completion.

Shough and Johnson played together in college at Oregon in 2019, adding more significance to the moment.

“It’s obviously great when you score a touchdown, especially to Juwan who you got some history with,” Shough said. “But at the end of the day, it was good to understand that you operate and you kind of get those plays, and it’s nothing, anything crazy.”

Earlier on the drive, Shough had arguably his best play, stepping up in the pocket to avoid pressure before sliding right and finding Chris Olave for a 27-yard gain. Shough was under heavy duress for much of the game from the Rams’ formidable pass rush, but on that instance he was most able to show the poise necessary to handle it.

“I think that’s always the biggest challenge for young quarterbacks is to step up, not step out and go behind the rush, because that’s where these guys are going to chase him down quickly,” Moore said. “Thought he had some really good step ups and kept his eyes downfield. Certainly, that’s a really tough pass rush, but I thought he did some really good things.”

The defensive pressure later forced Shough into an interception on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Even then, he showed the awareness to try to make something happen that could potentially extend the drive.

“Fourth down, I just got to get it out of my hand,” Shough said. “Can’t end that drive with a sack, so was just trying to give Rashid (Shaheed) a chance, and he made a good play on it.”

Saints safety Justin Reid noted that Shough seemed to be at his most effective when the offense played with tempo, echoing back to his preseason debut in the same stadium in August against the Chargers with a two-minute drill that ended in a field goal.

“It’s a tough situation to walk into for him,” Reid said. “I think he handled it well mentally, and we’re going to have to look at the tape and keep getting better with it.”

Shough said he treated his first regular-season game as any other, and he was looking forward to the chance to build on it.

“That was my whole mindset was just it’s a football game,” Shough said. “What a great opportunity to go against a great team. … At the end of the day, it was just going out there and operating felt really good. But it sucks because we didn’t capitalize on a lot of it, and we lost.

“So we’re going to keep getting better each week in practice, and it’ll kind of stick and continue to grow.”

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press