Belmont Bruins start season at home against the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Air Force for the season opener.

Belmont finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Bruins shot 46.5% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

Air Force went 1-20 in MWC play and 0-14 on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

By The Associated Press