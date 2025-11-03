Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Belmont Bruins start season at home against the Air Force Falcons

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Air Force Falcons at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Air Force for the season opener.

Belmont finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Bruins shot 46.5% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

Air Force went 1-20 in MWC play and 0-14 on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.