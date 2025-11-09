Skip to main content
North Dakota hosts CSU Northridge following Hughes’ 21-point showing

By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays North Dakota after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-57 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Dakota went 12-21 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

CSU Northridge finished 10-7 on the road and 22-11 overall last season. The Matadors averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

