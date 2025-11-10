Skip to main content
Santa Clara Broncos to take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders Tuesday

By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (1-1) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts Santa Clara.

Texas A&M-CC went 15-17 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 58.4 points per game and shoot 35.8% from the field last season.

Santa Clara finished 14-17 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shot 38.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

