Virginia Tech Hokies play the Charlotte 49ers on 3-game win streak

By AP News

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hokies take on Charlotte.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 26.6 bench points last season.

Charlotte went 11-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The 49ers gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

