Virginia Tech Hokies play the Charlotte 49ers on 3-game win streak

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hokies take on Charlotte.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 26.6 bench points last season.

Charlotte went 11-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The 49ers gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press