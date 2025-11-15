Skip to main content
Comer leads Nevada against Santa Clara after 23-point performance

By AP News

Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (3-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Santa Clara after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Nevada’s 86-81 overtime victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Santa Clara went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Broncos gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Nevada finished 17-16 overall with a 3-8 record on the road last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

