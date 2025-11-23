Skip to main content
Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo’s franchise record for yards passing with the Dallas Cowboys

By AP News
Eagles Cowboys Football

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has become the franchise leader in yards passing for the Dallas Cowboys, moving past Tony Romo with a 9-yard completion to George Pickens on his first throw of the second half against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Prescott replaced Romo as the starter when he was a rookie in 2016 after Romo was injured in a preseason game. He led the Cowboys on an 11-game winning streak and never gave the job back.

The completion to Pickens broke Romo’s record of 34,183 yards passing. Prescott is the franchise leader in completions and is less than 15 touchdown passes from Romo’s club mark of 247. Prescott entered the game needing 160 yards to pass Romo.

A 33-16 victory at Las Vegas last week made Prescott the third Dallas quarterback to win at least 80 regular-season games. He trails a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers and multiple Super Bowl winners in Troy Aikman (94) and Roger Staubach (85).

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

