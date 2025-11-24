Greg Olson is named Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator after Chip Kelly’s firing

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Greg Olson was named the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator on Monday, returning him to a familiar role.

Olson, who replaces Chip Kelly after he was fired Sunday night, was the offensive coordinator for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2013-14 and became the team’s OC again in 2018 for two years in Oakland and two in Las Vegas.

He also was the offensive coordinator for four other teams.

Olson, 62, had been hired by coach Pete Carroll this year to oversee the Raiders’ quarterbacks. It’s the same role he had in 2023 for Carroll in Seattle.

“He knows me inside and out, and I think it’s a really fortunate opportunity,” Carroll said.

Kelly was fired less than four hours after the Raiders were beaten 24-10 by Cleveland. Las Vegas allowed the Browns to sack Geno Smith 10 times and fell to 2-9.

Through Sunday’s games, Las Vegas was tied for last in the NFL with 15 points per game, second worst with 3.54 yards per rush and 3.7 sacks allowed per game, third worst with 4.59 yards per play and fifth worst with an 82.3 passer rating.

“I hate that we had to do this at this time,” Carroll said. “It’s unchartered waters, basically. We worked for a long time trying to come together and fit the style of play we want to play, and we didn’t quite get it done. I could feel it coming, and I was working at it and Chip was working at it. He’s been a phenomenal coach and his past is extraordinary of all the things he’s accomplished.

“But at this time, I just felt like we needed to take the next step. We were kind of staying the same and staying the same, so it wasn’t good enough for our fans and for our guys.”

