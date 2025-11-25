Geno Smith’s frustration boils over with obscene gesture toward fed-up Raiders fans

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — All indications since he joined the Raiders this year are that Geno Smith is popular and well-respected in the locker room, and his interactions with the media have mostly been positive.

But everyone has a breaking point, and Smith might have reached his on Sunday.

After he was sacked 10 times in a 24-10 loss to Cleveland and booed from the moment he was introduced, Smith was seen making an obscene gesture toward fans as he left the field. Shortly thereafter, his answers in the postgame news conference were uncharacteristically brief.

The Raiders pointed to a statement they issued to the Las Vegas Review-Journal regarding the incident with fans.

“We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno,” the statement read. “We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously.”

It’s understandable why Smith is frustrated. This isn’t the kind of season he and coach Pete Carroll envisioned when the Raiders traded with Seattle to land him. Both had success with the Seahawks and had every intention of translating that to Las Vegas.

Smith even spoke at his introductory news conference of having “unfinished business.”

But 11 games and an NFL-high 13 interceptions later, his business with the Raiders may be closer to finished. Judging Smith as the starting quarterback is tricky, however, given how inept the offensive line — coached by Carroll’s son, Brennan — has been.

Smith had virtually no chance against Myles Garrett and the Browns’ pass rush, and as Carroll said Monday regarding the offensive line, “We got the guys we got.”

But Smith will have a new offensive coordinator and play-caller in Greg Olson, the interim replacement for Chip Kelly, who was fired Sunday night. Maybe Olson, in his third stint as the Raiders’ OC, will find a way to help Smith play better than he has to this point.

That Carroll has fired two coordinators in the same month — special teams boss Tom McMahon was let go on Nov. 7 — is more than telling. Carroll had never fired a coordinator in-season before he got to Las Vegas.

“I’m really surprised as well that this has happened, but I think our players deserve it, and our fans deserve that we give them our best shot, and that’s what competing is all about,” Carroll said. “It’s just a very difficult time to have to do this … but we’re 2-9. So, unfortunately, that’s where we are.”

What’s working

DE Maxx Crosby. When is he not? Crosby always brings it, in practices or games. He was sensational even by his standards against the Browns, recording a personal-high five tackles for loss. His 19 tackles for loss this season are on pace to surpass the 23 he registered in 2023, when Crosby led the league in that category for the second year in a row. He trails only the 26 by Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

What needs help

The offensive line. If T Kolton Miller returns from injury at some point, it will get at least a little better. But any true improvement will have to occur in the offseason. This line might be the NFL’s worst and will need an overhaul. Giving up 10 sacks even to a stellar Browns defensive front is inexcusable, but the lack of pass protection and run blocking is not new.

Stock up

Move up the boards. The Raiders are up to fifth in next year’s draft order, and there’s a real chance they won’t win again this season. If Las Vegas loses out, the Raiders could put themselves in line to draft Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and maybe find the franchise quarterback they so desperately need.

Stock down

Job security. With two coordinators gone already, no one can feel too comfortable about their future in Las Vegas. That includes Carroll. Massive change figures to come in the offseason, and given how this season is playing out, it would be difficult to argue for the status quo.

Injuries

The Raiders got some rare good news with RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle) avoiding serious injury. He is not expected to miss any time. …There is still hope Miller (ankle) will return by the end of the season, but Carroll said his situation was “more week to week” than day to day.

Key number

8 — The number of play-callers the Raiders have had since October 2021, including Olson twice.

Next steps

The Raiders visit their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer