5 players score in double figures as Idaho State defeats CSU Northridge 82-50

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gus Etchison scored 14 points off the bench and five different Idaho State players scored in double figures to beat CSU Northridge 82-50 on Friday.

Etchison shot 5 of 9 from the field for the Bengals (4-4). Martin Kheil added 13 points while going 4 of 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) with five rebounds. Connor Hollenbeck and Caleb Van De Griend each had 11 points, while Jamison Guerra added 10.

The Bengals used a 21-3 run to take a 39-18 lead into the first half. They should out the Matadors (3-4) for more two separate stretches of more than four minutes.

Jai Chisolm finished with 15 points off the bench the Matadors, the only player to score in double figures. He was 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

