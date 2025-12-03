Chargers QB Justin Herbert not practicing Wednesday, 2 days after surgery on non-throwing hand

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t practicing Wednesday, two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said the Chargers (8-4) are preparing as though Herbert will start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, though he repeatedly stressed a formal determination on his status would be made later in the week.

“Not gonna practice, but he hasn’t missed a beat,” Harbaugh said. “Already back today in meetings and out on the field for walkthrough.”

Backup Trey Lance will work with the starting offense in practice. Harbaugh had previously said Lance, who was drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, would see additional snaps in case he needed to play in situations where the Chargers would need to operate from under center, such as at the goal line or in short yardage.

“Better to be prepared and not have your opportunity come than have your opportunity come and not be prepared,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert was injured in the first quarter of a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers played exclusively out of the shotgun and pistol for the final three quarters after Herbert returned to the game with his left hand in a hard cast and wearing a glove for additional protection.

Herbert expressed optimism afterwards that he would not miss any time, but that was before he had surgery Monday afternoon.

“We’ll be preparing the same exact game plan for both quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said.

