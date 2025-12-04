Bowers, Crosby bring high energy and elite production to Raiders team desperately in need of both

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t realize at the time he had made one of the best catches of the season Sunday when he reached down with his left hand to snag the ball before it hit the ground.

That touchdown catch was one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ few highlights in their 31-14 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, and social media blew up over the play.

As dismal a season as the Raiders are experiencing — they are 2-10 heading into Sunday’s home game against Denver — they can count on Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby to bring their best. And their best is right up there with the elite in the NFL.

“The fact that our top players are playing great football is because they’re our top players, and they jump out and stand out on our team,” coach Pete Carroll said. “They stand out because they continue to play at a really high level. That’s what we’re trying to get more guys that can do that to play along with them.”

Bowers is a second-year pro who already has established himself as one of the NFL’s best tight ends. His engine has run at a high level seemingly from the moment the Raiders drafted him 13th overall last year.

No one can accuse Crosby of taking days off, and he has set the tone in the locker room with his seemingly unlimited drive since overachieving as a fourth-round draft pick in 2019.

Because he has been with the organization since it was based in Oakland, Crosby’s influence extends beyond the defense and is a great example for young players such as rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Having come from a perennial college winner at Boise State, Jeanty isn’t used to losing so many games.

“It gives you all the motivation in the world to look at a guy like (Crosby) who’s continued to keep going, despite not having the best years with the team in a winning perspective,” Jeanty said. “But also just wanting to keep playing and fighting for guys like him, trying to get better so that we can get to some wins.”

Crosby is playing at a high level, even by his standards. He has 13 tackles for loss and four sacks over his past five games. That includes four tackles for loss and two sacks against the Chargers.

He also drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for shoving quarterback Justin Herbert to the turf. While saying on his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go!,” that Herbert flopped to draw the flag, Crosby acknowledged the line between playing with high emotions while also under control.

“Just being fully present and being in that moment and learning how to calm myself down, especially when the bullets are flying,” Crosby said on the show. “I already have all the energy in the world. I don’t need to burn it and waste it on a million things on the sideline and this and that. … But it’s not just telling yourself that. You have to actively work at it and practice it.”

When it comes to matching high energy with elite production, Crosby and Bowers stand apart. That burning desire to succeed was who they were long before they became pros.

“I’ve always wanted to compete with everything I do,” Bowers said. “It doesn’t matter, I’m still going out there trying to win.”

His numbers are down compared to last season, mostly because of a knee injury that dogged Bowers early this season. The Raiders also don’t have other playmakers to take pressure off him, especially with the trade of Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville.

But Bowers can still produce, and though he was targeted just four times against the Chargers, he caught all four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

That includes making one of the best catches of the season.

“You think about all the great catches that we’ve seen,” Carroll said. “So, so unique that he would catch it off the top of the turf. I thought it was one of the really excellent catches I’ve seen, and it’s because you never see anybody do it like that.”

Key players limited

Crosby (knee), quarterback Geno Smith (foot) and guard/center Jordan Meredith (ankle) were limited in practice Wednesday. This is not a new injury for Crosby, who has played through it this season. Smith is new to the injury report, but he met with reporters, an indication he will play. Meredith did not play at Los Angeles, and Carroll was noncommittal on whether he would be back this weekend. … A handful of players didn’t practice — tight end Michael Mayer (ankle), guard Dylan Parham (back), wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion) and wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer