Stafford and Rams try to stay atop the NFC West when they face division-rival Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams suffered through a rare dud last weekend, falling to the Carolina Panthers in a turnover-filled 31-28 loss that ended a six-game winning streak.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready to make sure that was just a one-week setback when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams (9-3) are locked in a tight NFC West division race, tied with the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) and just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (9-4).

“I just know that I have another challenge in front of me,” Stafford said. “I have a bunch of plays I have to learn. I have to make sure everybody’s in the right spots at the right places and doing all of that.

“I do move on pretty quickly, so I feel good about that and I think the guys in our locker room do as well.”

The Cardinals (3-9) have dropped four in a row and nine of their last 10 after starting the season 2-0.

Arizona was eliminated from the playoff race last week, so the team’s role has turned to spoiler. The Rams have dominated the NFC West rivalry in recent years, winning 14 of 17 games.

“It’s pro football, so everybody in that locker room loves to play and we find joy in competing,” Cardinals third-year coach Jonathan Gannon said. “I know I do. We have a hell of an opportunity this week versus a really good team.”

Brissett’s streak

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to pile impressive passing numbers and will start his eighth straight game in place of two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray.

Murray (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve, but has not been activated.

Brissett already has four 300-yard passing games this season, which is tied for the NFL lead. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games, including 301 in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite all the production, the Cardinals are just 1-6 in Brissett’s starts.

“Obviously, (the Rams are) one of the better teams in the NFL offensively and defensively,” Brissett said. “Really good players, good scheme, good coaches. Divisional opponent — those are always the toughest. We have our hands full, but we’re excited for this opportunity and going out there to try to get a win.”

Last year’s blowout

The Rams have had eight winning records in McVay’s nine seasons and they hardly ever get blown out – but it happened the last time they visited Glendale.

Many Rams still have ugly memories of that 41-10 loss to the Cardinals in September 2024. McVay remembers almost every play of every game he has coached, and he can recount exactly how it all went wrong.

“A very humbling day,” McVay said of the loss that dropped his team to 0-2. “One of those days that were challenging. But I’ve always loved the resolve and the responses of this group. That’s all we can control. But I think if anything, there’s a ton of respect for this group that we’re going against. Last year serves as a good reminder, for sure.”

Sweat’s big plays

Arizona edge rusher Josh Sweat had two more sacks against the Bucs in last week’s loss, bringing his season total to 11. Sweat has provided a huge impact in his first season with the Cardinals, signing a $76.4 million, four-year deal after helping Philadelphia win the Super Bowl last season.

Four of Sweat’s sacks this season have been strip-sacks, which means that he also caused a fumble.

Dynamic duo

The Cardinals’ mediocre pass defense could have its hands full with Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who have been one of the NFL’s best duos.

Nacua is tied for second in the league with 86 receptions, while his 1,019 yards rank third. Adams leads the NFL by a big margin with 14 touchdown catches, becoming only the fourth receiver in NFL history to catch that many in three separate seasons.

Nacua has never had a big game in Glendale, however. He managed just four catches for 27 yards as a rookie, and he was injured for last season’s blowout loss. He didn’t even light up State Farm Stadium in the Rams’ relocated playoff game last January, catching just five passes for 44 yards.

As for Adams, the Cardinals are the only team he has never beaten, going 0-4 in his 12-year career.

Veteran matchup

Stafford and Arizona defensive lineman Calais Campbell are two of only four active NFL players who have at least 230 career starts. The 37-year-old Stafford has made 234 starts while Campbell — who is 39 — has been on the field 254 times.

Both veterans are still playing at a high level. Stafford is in the MVP conversation after throwing for 3,073 yards, 32 TDs and four interceptions. Campbell has 5 1/2 sacks.

___

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contribued to this story.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer