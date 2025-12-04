Chargers expect to have QB Justin Herbert for Monday night showdown against reeling Eagles

Philadelphia (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3

Against the spread: Eagles 7-5; Chargers 5-6-1

Series record: Chargers lead 8-5

Last meeting: Chargers beat Eagles 27-24 in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, 2021.

Last week: Eagles lost to Bears 24-15; Chargers beat Raiders 31-14.

Eagles offense: overall (24), rush (22), pass (23), scoring (19).

Eagles defense: overall (25), rush (24), pass (T-19), scoring (T-9).

Chargers offense: overall (10), rush (12), pass (12), scoring (18).

Chargers defense: overall (3), rush (13), pass (2), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: Eagles plus-5; Chargers minus-1.

Eagles player to watch

DT Moro Ojomo has been a useful player in Philadelphia’s defensive front all season, but will have to take on a bigger role with star Jalen Carter (shoulder) sidelined this week. In his third season out of Texas, Ojomo has emerged with 28 tackles, a team-leading four sacks, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Ojomo has shown a particular knack for timely plays, such as his alert recognition of a Packers’ fourth down run to help the Eagles hold on for a 10-7 win on Nov. 10.

Chargers player to watch

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu dominated the Raiders’ offensive line for two sacks and four tackles for loss, giving him five sacks and nine tackles for loss in his past five games. Tuipulotu has a career-high 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, leading the Chargers in both categories. His ability to disrupt will be crucial if the Eagles continue to lean heavily toward the pass.

Key matchup

Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. Eagles’ pass rush. Herbert, who expects to play despite having surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand, has been sacked 38 times this season. Philadelphia has struggled to consistently bring down quarterbacks this season, sitting tied for 22nd with 24 sacks. If defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s group cannot force the Chargers into obvious passing downs and bring Herbert down consistently this week, the Eagles might never recapture last season’s Super Bowl-winning form.

Key injuries

Eagles: Carter had surgery on both shoulders Monday, ruling him out for this week. … RT Lane Johnson (foot) could miss his third straight game.

Chargers: Herbert didn’t practice Wednesday, but practiced on Thursday. … RB Omarion Hampton (fractured ankle) looks set to play for the first time since Week 5.

Series notes

Herbert threw for 356 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the previous meeting between the Eagles and Chargers in 2021. … The Eagles and Chargers have played only two games decided by double figures, with Philadelphia winning by 16 in 1986 and by 10 in 2001. … The Chargers’ biggest win in the series was a 31-23 triumph in 2009. … This will be the Eagles’ first game against the Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

Stats and stuff

The Eagles finished with 87 rushing yards against the Bears, marking the seventh time this season they have failed to reach the 100-yard mark. … QB Jalen Hurts had gone five straight games without an interception before he was picked off by Bears safety and former teammate Kevin Byard. Hurts finished with 230 yards passing and two touchdowns. … Philadelphia has committed four turnovers in its past two games after losing three fumbles and one interception over its first 10 games. … WR A.J. Brown had a season-high 132 yards receiving on 10 catches with two touchdowns against Chicago, marking his first career game with double-digit receptions, 100 yards and two scores. … CB Quinyon Mitchell is allowing a completion rate of 41.9% as the primary defender in coverage. That is second in the NFL behind Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean at 40.5%. … The Eagles haven’t lost three in a row since Week 13-15 of the 2023 season as part of their late-season collapse. … TE Dallas Goedert has a career-high seven touchdown receptions this season but none over the past four weeks. He has topped 50 yards receiving this season once, finishing with 110 yards in a loss to the Giants in Week 6 … The Chargers held the Raiders to 31 yards rushing, the second time this season the defense has held an opponent under 40 yards on the ground. They allowed 34 yards to the Vikings in Week 8. … Herbert has thrown 11 touchdowns to six interceptions in six true home games this season. He had 11 touchdowns to two interceptions in eight home games in 2024. … RB Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 126 yards against the Raiders. It was Vidal’s third career 100-yard game, all of which have come this season. … The Chargers are leading the AFC and rank second in the league in third down efficiency, converting on 48.3% of their opportunities. … S Tony Jefferson had an interception against the Raiders after being a healthy scratch for the previous three games. … The Chargers are 2-2 on Mondays at SoFi Stadium, having lost their past two games. … Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has the eighth-best winning rate in NFL history with a minimum of 60 regular-season games at 68.3% (63-29-1) Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is sixth at 70% (56-24).

Fantasy tip

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley might be the biggest disappointment in fantasy, with one 100-yard game this season and two touchdowns in his past seven games. If ever there was a week for the Eagles to force-feed their star tailback in an effort to get back on track, doing it against a hit-or-miss Chargers’ run defense would bode well.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By The Associated Press