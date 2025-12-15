Skip to main content
Rugby to trial lower tackle height at elite level amid concussion concerns

By AP News
By AP News
Rugby remains “a long, long way” from making a law change to lower the tackle height at elite level despite “positive results” from trials in the amateur game, the world governing body said Monday.

World Rugby said trials over the last two seasons involving 11 unions around the world that set the legal tackle height at the sternum — or breastbone — led to a change in player behavior at amateur level, with the number of upright tackles falling between 8-10%. Some unions also reported a reduction in concussion rates.

It will now be tested at next year’s world under-20 championship in Georgia before an assessment is made ahead of the possibility of further trials at elite level.

“It is important to stress that we’re a long, long way from changing the law at the elite level at this point,” said Mark Harrington, World Rugby’s chief player welfare and rugby services officer. “However, if this and subsequent trials show positive results across all player welfare, player feedback and fan enjoyment perspectives, then as a sport we need to embrace that.”

The current legal tackle height at elite level is in line with the shoulder. It is set to change in the amateur game to sternum height from July.

“We’ll leave no stone left unturned in our efforts to make the game as safe as it can be,” World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson said. “Having said that, protecting what makes rugby, rugby is a vital part of my role.”

Concussions have become a major issue over the past decade.

More than 1,000 former players are involved in legal action against rugby governing bodies on claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers. The former players are saying the governing bodies “failed to take reasonable action to protect them from the impacts of concussive and sub-concussive blows during their playing careers, despite knowing of the risks,” according to London-based law firm Rylands Garth.

World Rugby, which is facing action along with England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, have said they are awaiting full details of the claims and that they are building a “strong foundation of world-leading initiatives designed to make rugby union as safe as possible.”

That includes looking at the legal tackle height and the introduction of smart mouthguard technology.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

