Santa Clara Broncos square off against the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (8-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-3)

Santa Cruz, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Santa Clara square off in Santa Cruz, California.

The Broncos are 8-3 in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC in team defense, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Mean Green have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. North Texas is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Santa Clara makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). North Texas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. David Terrell Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

By The Associated Press