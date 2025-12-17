Seahawks, Rams set for matchup with NFC West title implications

Los Angeles (11-3) at Seattle (11-3)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video

BetMGM NFL odds: Rams by 1

Against the spread: Seahawks 10-4; Rams 10-4

Series record: Tied 28-28

Last meeting: Rams beat the Seahawks 21-19 in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 16.

Last week: Seahawks beat the Colts 18-16, Rams beat the Lions 41-34

Rams offense: overall (2), rush (8), pass (2), scoring (2).

Rams defense: overall (13), rush (9), pass (19), scoring (T-3).

Seahawks offense: overall (9), rush (22), pass (8), scoring (5).

Seahawks defense: overall (4), rush (3), pass (7), scoring (2).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-9; Seahawks minus-1.

Rams player to watch

TE Colby Parkinson had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Lions, helping pick up the slack after WR Davante Adams left with a hamstring injury. Parkinson has six touchdown catches in his past six games as the Rams have made greater use of multiple tight end packages, adding a new wrinkle to head coach Sean McVay’s already-dynamic offense.

Seahawks player to watch

Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks wide receiver came along slowly when acquired in a midseason trade with New Orleans, but has heated up the last few games. Shaheed had seven receptions for 75 yards in last week’s win against the Colts, and could be a more critical part of the Seahawks’ offense than the last time they played the Rams.

Key matchup

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and the Seahawks’ run game will have their work cut out for them against one of the NFL’s top rushing defenses. The Rams have allowed just 121 yards rushing total the last two weeks while the Seahawks were held to a season-low 50 yards on the ground in a tight win against the Colts.

Key injuries

Rams: Adams doesn’t seem likely to be available after aggravating his hamstring, but the Rams will give the league leader in touchdown receptions every chance to play. … DL Braden Fiske should be good to go despite being limited this week because of an ankle injury.

Seahawks: T Charles Cross (hamstring) is questionable after getting injured in Sunday’s win against the Colts. … TE Elijah Arroyo (knee) was placed on injured reserve last Saturday.

Series notes

The Rams have won the past two meetings and four of the last five games played in Seattle. Each of the past four games between the Rams and Seahawks have been decided by one score, including a walk-off 39-yard touchdown pass by Matthew Stafford to give Los Angeles a 26-20 overtime win at Lumen Field on Nov. 3, 2024. These franchises seldom played until realignment in 2002, when league officials moved the Seahawks from the AFC West to the NFC West.

Stats and stuff

The Rams have won 11 or more games in four of head coach Sean McVay’s nine seasons in charge. … QB Matthew Stafford has thrown five interceptions through 14 games. He has never thrown fewer than 10 picks in a season where Stafford has started at least nine games. … The Rams are the only team in the NFL that ranks in the top three in red zone offense and defense. They are scoring touchdowns on 66.7% of possessions and holding opponents to 45.5%. … WR Puka Nacua had a career-high 181 yards receiving against the Lions. Each of Nacua’s three most productive single-game yardage totals have come this season. … McVay and general manager Les Snead have won 99 games in the regular season and playoffs combined. They can become the 15th head coach-GM combination in NFL history to reach 100 total victories. … The Rams offensive line has committed the fewest penalties per game in the NFL (4.38) and allowed the second-fewest sacks (14)…. The Seahawks have 11 wins in their first 14 games for the first time since 2019. Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll. … The Seahawks are 7-3 against NFC foes this season, including a 37-9 win against the Falcons on Dec. 7. … Seattle’s 18-16 win against the Colts last week was its tightest margin of victory since beating the Cardinals 23-20 on Sept. 25. … WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards this season, had his career-high ninth 100-yard receiving game last week. His 1,541 yards receiving are 174 more than Nacua, the NFL’s second-leading receiver. … S Coby Bryant had his career-high fourth interception of the season last week. He had three interceptions last year, and has seven in his career. … The Seahawks have 42 sacks, good for fourth in the NFL, while the offense has allowed just 18. … K Jason Myers has made 24 of his last 25 attempts, with the lone miss from 61 yards during a Nov. 16 loss to the Rams. He is 37 for 42 overall this season with a career-high 153 points.

Fantasy tip

Cooper Kupp didn’t have the most spectacular performance in November when facing his former team for the first time. But, the Seahawks’ offense was just beginning to integrate Shaheed into the mix. Against a Rams defense that has had its challenges slowing down opposing quarterbacks, Kupp is a safe bet at a flex spot, even if Sam Darnold’s struggles continue.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By The Associated Press