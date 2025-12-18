Seahawks tackle Charles Cross ruled out for key matchup with Rams with NFC West title implications

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury, coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday.

Cross, 25, injured his hamstring late during Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft had started the first 14 games of the season for Seattle (11-3).

“He’s not going to be out there tomorrow,” Macdonald said. “I don’t have a time frame for you.”

Versatile backup offensive lineman Josh Jones, who has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks this season, will start in Cross’ place at left tackle. While Cross was sidelined for a few weeks because of surgery to a dislocated right ring finger in the summer, Jones filled in and was the beneficiary of extra snaps.

“He made the most of the opportunities in the preseason,” Macdonald said. “He did a great job of filling in for Charles when he was going through his training camp stuff.”

Jones has mostly played left tackle in his career, and considers that side the one he is most comfortable on. He has not started a game since the 2023 season with the Houston Texans.

“It feels like a long time, but preseason kind of helped with that,” Jones said. “But it has been a minute. But I’m still super excited, looking forward to it.”

Cross is in the midst of his fourth year with the team. Seattle picked up an option for his contract for the 2026 season, which guarantees Cross $17.56 million. Aside from Thursday’s game, Cross has missed only three games across his Seahawks tenure, which occurred in 2023 because of a toe injury.

That will change Thursday when a pair of 11-3 teams meet in Seattle.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Jones said. “And my job was to stay ready (for) when my time was called.”

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer