Santa Clara squares off against Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-9) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (9-3)

Santa Cruz, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Santa Clara square off in Santa Cruz, California.

The Broncos have a 9-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ramblers are 3-9 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Santa Clara averages 79.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 76.7 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Ensminger is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Broncos. Christian Hammond is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press