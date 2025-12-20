49ers’ Ricky Pearsall to miss Monday night game vs. the Colts with a knee injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after re-injuring his knee last week.

Pearsall won’t travel with the 49ers for the game after leaving last week’s game against Tennessee in the fourth quarter when he aggravated a knee injury that had previously sidelined for six games this season.

Pearsall is also dealing with an ankle injury after an uncalled hip drop tackle on the first play from scrimmage last last week that led to a fine of more than $23,000 for Titans defensive back Kevin Winston.

The 49ers (10-4) also ruled out starting cornerback Renardo Green from the game against the Colts with a neck injury that has bothered him throughout the season. Darrell Luter will likely start in his place.

San Francisco will get three key defensive players back this week with linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee) and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) all cleared to play after missing time recently. Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was recently signed to the practice squad, could make his debut for the Niners after dealing with a calf injury.

The 49ers enter the stretch run of the season needing one win in the final three games to clinch a playoff spot. San Francisco would clinch the division and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by winning all three remaining games.

Pearsall was coming off his best game since returning from the knee injury with six catches for 96 yards in the win against the Titans. Pearsall had struggled to produce in his first three games back with five catches for 20 yards but looked like his old self last week when he got loose downfield for some big plays.

The 2024 first-round pick had gotten off to a fast start this season with 20 catches for 327 yards before getting hurt early in the second half in Week 4.

The 49ers also placed rookie linebacker Nick Martin on injured reserve with a concussion. Martin hasn’t played since being concussed in a win at Cleveland on Nov. 30. Martin, a third-round pick, will miss at least four games. He played just 15 defensive snaps in seven games as a rookie this seaosn.

San Francisco didn’t make a roster move but could activate defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve. Gross-Matos has been sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5. Gross-Matos is listed as questionable.

