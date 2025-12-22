Chargers LB Denzel Perryman suspended 2 games following penalty for helmet-to-helmet hit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended by the NFL for the last two games of the regular season following an unnecessary roughness penalty in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Perryman was flagged for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, and the NFL cited Perryman’s “repeated violations” of player safety rules in sitting him for multiple games.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Perryman tried to pull up and minimize contact with Flournoy, which he hopes will be taken into consideration when Perryman’s appeal is heard.

“I think Denzel’s done a good job, a great job of trying to take the helmet out of his play, and I know he’ll continue to do that,” Harbaugh said.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers. He was suspended three games for repeated violations of player safety rules while with the Houston Texans in 2023 and missed two games following an appeal. Perryman has also been fined twice for illegal hits using his helmet.

Perryman has 47 tackles with four tackles for loss in 10 games this season for the Chargers (11-4).

