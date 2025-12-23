Colts activate Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner for a crucial Monday night game against the 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was activated off injured reserve Monday and will play for the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Buckner missed the previous five games with a neck injury. But Indianapolis will still be without two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, who will miss his third straight game with a strained calf, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who hurt his elbow. Both are inactive, so the Colts will be without both of their starting tackles as they try to snap a four-game losing streak to stay in the AFC’s playoff mix.

Right tackle Braden Smith is on injured reserve after suffering a concussion.

The Colts also deactivated linebacker Jaylon Carlies, running back D.J. Giddens, receiver-returner Anthony Gould, safety Reuben Lowery III and tight end Will Mallory.

The 49ers had already ruled out receiver Ricky Pearsall with a knee injury, and he was one of seven 49ers deactivated. The others are running back Isaac Guerendo, linebacker Curtis Robinson, defensive linemen Robert Beal Jr. and Kevin Givens, and cornerbacks Renardo Green and Chase Lucas.

San Francisco clinched a playoff spot when the Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL