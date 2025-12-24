Commanders turn to 39-year-old Josh Johnson on Christmas with Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota hurt

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders will start 39-year-old Josh Johnson at quarterback for their Christmas Day home game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday.

Washington shut down Jayden Daniels for the final four games of his injury-plagued second season following an aggravation of a previously dislocated left elbow. His replacement, Marcus Mariota, suffered a quad injury and required stitches in his throwing hand during Washington’s 29-18 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

The QB changes epitomize Washington’s troubled follow-up campaign after finishing 12-5 and reaching the NFC championship game last season. The Commanders, 4-11, have lost nine of their last 10 games. That includes a 44-22 setback in Dallas (6-8-1) on Oct. 19. Both teams are eliminated from postseason contention.

The Commanders are likely to be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) for a second consecutive game, defensive tackle Daron Payne (back) and linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion).

Daniels, the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, started seven games but left three early because of injuries. Mariota has eight starts and 11 appearances.

Washington this week signed QB Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad to back up Johnson and is expected to sign Sam Hartman off its own practice squad as the emergency third QB. The Commanders also placed starting right guard Sam Cosmi (concussion) and rookie punt returner Jaylin Lane (ankle) on injured reserve.

Johnson, the NFL record holder for most teams played with 14, will make his 10th career start and first since playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He completed 5 of 9 pass attempts for 43 yards with an interception after replacing Mariota against the Eagles.

