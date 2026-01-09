49ers’ Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall questionable for wild-card game against Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will both officially be questionable for the San Francisco 49ers for their wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams was able to practice on a limited basis for a second straight day Friday, while Pearsall missed all three days of practice for San Francisco this week.

Williams said he was confident he would be able to return for the first time since injuring his hamstring on the first snap in Week 17, but it will be a game-time decision.

The 49ers listed four other players on the active roster as questionable, including starting cornerback Renardo Green, who was limited Friday after hurting his ankle at practice. Linebackers Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadriceps), and defensive lineman Keion White were also questionable.

Winters didn’t practice all week, Gifford missed practice both Thursday and Friday, and White returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous two days.

Jacob Cowing, who had his practice window open this week, is officially listed as questionable but is not expected to be activated from injured reserve from a hamstring injury.

The Eagles listed three players as questionable for the game, including star right tackle Lane Johnson, who has missed the last seven games with a foot injury. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and guard Brett Toth (concussion) were also questionable for the Eagles.

The status of Williams and Pearsall will be important for the 49ers, who struggled on offense without them in a 13-3 loss last week to Seattle.

The Niners have averaged just 2.8 yards per carry running to the left side since Williams got hurt on the opening snap of the win against Chicago on Dec. 28.

Pearsall leads San Francisco with eight catches on throws at least 20 yards downfield. Quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t attempt a single deep pass last week with Pearsall out with injuries to his knee and ankle.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer