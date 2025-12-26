Atlantic Division foes meet when Panthers host the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (20-14-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -121, Lightning +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in Atlantic Division play on Saturday.

Florida is 20-14-2 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have gone 8-5-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Tampa Bay has a 4-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 20-13-3 record overall. The Lightning have a 17-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last matchup. Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Darren Raddysh has eight goals and 19 assists for the Lightning. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press