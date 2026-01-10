Skip to main content
Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu out after right knee injury vs. Rams

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has been ruled out of the remainder of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams with a right knee injury.

Ekwonu went down on Carolina’s second possession holding his knee following a Rams sack and remained on the ground for several minutes as several players gathered around him on one knee.

Ekwonu eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power. But after being examined by the medical staff, he climbed onto the cart and headed to the locker room.

Yosh Nijman replaced Ekwonu at left tackle.

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

