Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones and Jake Ferguson are finalists for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Cowboys Commanders Football

APTOPIX Cowboys Commanders Football

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson are the finalists for the 15th annual Salute to Service Award.

The award is given to a person who displays “exceptional efforts” to honor and support members of the military community. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl week.

The finalists were announced Thursday by the NFL and USAA.

Niners tight end George Kittle, the 2024 Salute to Service Award recipient, will be among the judges.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.