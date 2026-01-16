Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones and Jake Ferguson are finalists for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson are the finalists for the 15th annual Salute to Service Award.

The award is given to a person who displays “exceptional efforts” to honor and support members of the military community. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl week.

The finalists were announced Thursday by the NFL and USAA.

Niners tight end George Kittle, the 2024 Salute to Service Award recipient, will be among the judges.

