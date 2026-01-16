Chargers have cap space to be aggressive in retaining pass rush trio of Tuipulotu, Mack and Oweh

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Among the most important things successful NFL teams can never have enough of, pass rushers and cap space are high on the list.

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of the latter this offseason — more than $92 million worth according to Spotrac.com — and would like to use it to maintain the former, with edge rushers Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh set to reach free agency and emerging star Tuli Tuipulotu in line for a significant contract extension.

General manager Joe Hortiz would be comfortable using a healthy chunk of that available money to retain and reward the three outside linebackers, who combined for 26 of the Chargers’ 45 sacks this season.

“Those are the discussions you have, but the easy answer is yeah,” Hortiz said. “The easy answer is yes, because they’re impact players, all three of them. They’re great teammates, they’re great competitors, and just great people to be around, so yeah. We’re investing in great players who are great people too.”

Hortiz cautioned there is always a push and pull over how to allocate resources, including when not to spend. He pointed out how the Chargers were able to trade for Oweh during the season because they had not spent up to the cap and had flexibility to take on his contract.

At the same time, it will be hard to move on from what the three outside linebackers quickly established individually and especially together when sharing the field on third downs and other obvious passing situations.

Tuipulotu, 23, had a breakout third season as he finished with 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 16 regular-season games. He also had a sack and a tackle for loss in the AFC wild-card loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. A second-round pick in 2023, Tuipulotu will make just over $1.6 million in the final year of his rookie contract, so the USC product is in line for a major raise.

Oweh had 7 1/2 sacks in 12 games after being acquired in October, kickstarting his contract season after failing to record a sack through five games for the Baltimore Ravens. Oweh, 27, was playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after being drafted in the first round in 2021.

Mack, an 11-year veteran, could formally enter free agency for the first time after passing up the chance to do so by signing a one-year contract extension last March to stay in Los Angeles. Despite missing four games because of an elbow injury, Mack finished with 5 1/2 sacks in 12 games, and his mentorship and experience was crucial in helping Tuipulotu and Oweh grow.

“Those guys know we love them, and (we would) love to have them all back,” Hortiz said. “You know, been engaged with some of their agents already. We’re just gonna work through it and try to get as many back as we can.”

Mack, who will turn 35 next week, considered retirement before returning to the Chargers this past season. He plans to take his time deciding if he wants to continue playing.

“If the vibes are high, the decisions will be made, but just figuring it out day by day,” Mack said.

Other key decisions facing Hortiz include whether to pick up wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s fifth-year option, the status of other key free agents such as wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive tackle Teair Tart, and how to handle an offensive line that badly missed left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt after each sustained season-ending injuries.

“I’ve said it over and over — if you chase perceived needs in free agency, in the draft, you end more often than not overpaying or making a mistake, so we do have to be calculated. We have to be smart,” Hortiz said.

