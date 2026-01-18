49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey injured in playoff game against Seahawks, returns in 3rd quarter

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was injured in the first half of Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks before returning in the second half.

McCaffrey sustained a stinger in the second quarter, according to the 49ers, and returned late in the third quarter after being ruled questionable to return. He collided with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV on a pass intended for McCaffrey in the second quarter.

McCaffrey was not on the field for San Francisco’s opening drive of the second half. He had nine carries for 29 yards as well as five receptions for 39 yards receiving in the first half.

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer