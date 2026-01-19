Ravens interview 49ers’ Robert Saleh and Bills’ Joe Brady for their coaching vacancy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

The 49ers and Bills were both eliminated from the playoffs Saturday.

Saleh, in his second stint running the 49ers’ defense, spent three-plus years as coach of the New York Jets before being fired last season.

Brady has not been a head coach, but has been a coordinator for the Bills and Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens have also interviewed Mike McDaniel, Anthony Weaver, Jesse Minter, Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak, Chris Shula and Nathan Scheelhaase. Kevin Stefanski interviewed, but he has since been hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh earlier this month after 18 seasons in charge. Harbaugh and the Giants agreed to terms on Saturday for him to become New York’s coach after the franchise quickly made him its top candidate.

___

