Santa Clara defeats San Diego 85-73

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bukky Oboye’s 16 points helped Santa Clara defeat San Diego 85-73 on Saturday night.

Oboye added eight rebounds for the Broncos (17-5, 8-1 West Coast Conference). Christian Hammond scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Allen Graves shot 6 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Toreros (9-13, 3-6) were led in scoring by Adrian McIntyre, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. San Diego also got 19 points and four steals from Ty-Laur Johnson. Gavin Ripp finished with seven points and two steals.

Santa Clara took the lead less than a minute into the game and did not trail again. Oboye led the Broncos with eight points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break. Santa Clara extended its lead to 53-30 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Oboye scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

By The Associated Press