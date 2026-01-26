Philip Rivers removes himself from consideration for Bills head-coaching job, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Philip Rivers called time out, informing the Buffalo Bills he is withdrawing from consideration for the team’s head-coaching job, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private. The Athletic first reported the news.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who came out of retirement last month and started three games with the Indianapolis Colts, interviewed with the Bills on Friday. Buffalo’s search process began on Wednesday, two days after Sean McDermott was fired following a nine-year tenure.

Rivers was considered one of Buffalo’s more intriguing candidates, despite having no previous NFL coaching experience. In between rejoining the Colts this year after first retiring following the 2020 season, he spent five years coaching a high school team in his native Alabama.

On the plus side, Rivers gained extensive offensive knowledge and made valuable connections with coaches and players over his 18 NFL seasons, the first 16 with the Chargers. He also has the respect of Josh Allen in having mentored the Bills quarterback, with the two also sharing the same agent.

Allen is taking part in the interview process being led by general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula.

Including Rivers, Buffalo has met with seven candidates after interviewing Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bills had a scheduled interview with Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, a day after Denver lost to New England in the AFC championship game.

The 30-year-old Webb is a former quarterback and spent three of his seven NFL seasons in Buffalo, mostly on the team’s practice squad. Allen spoke highly of Webb’s insights and influence during his time in Buffalo.

Buffalo’s coaching search has no definitive timetable, with the Bills not revealing how many more candidates they expect to interview.

