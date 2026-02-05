Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori expects to play in Super Bowl after injuring ankle in practice

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori expects to play in the Super Bowl despite injuring his ankle during Wednesday’s practice at San Jose State University as Seattle prepares to face New England.

Emmanwori said Thursday he was defending a pass on a routine out route, and when he landed, he rolled his ankle on the grass. He walked off the field on his own, and Emmanwori said he expects to play on Sunday.

“It just kind of caught me off guard,” Emmanwori said. “Nobody really wants to get hurt or banged up during the Super Bowl week or any week like that. It just kind of caught me off guard.”

Emmanwori said he injured the same ankle as the one he banged up in Week 1 in a 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but that this time, it isn’t as severe. Upon waking up Thursday morning, Emmanwori said he was not sore.

Coach Mike Macdonald referred to Emmanwori’s injury as a low ankle sprain, and even joked with reporters in San Jose before addressing the rookie’s health.

“There’s no way the first question’s about Nick, is it?” Macdonald said. “Just rolled his ankle yesterday and has got a low ankle sprain.”

Macdonald said Emmanwori was expected to do the walkthrough portion of Thursday’s practice, but was not confident if he was going to practice in any capacity. Even so, Macdonald said he fully expects Emmanwori to play.

“He’s doing great, and moving around,” Macdonald said. “Just got to make sure we handle it the right way, and probably going to be overcareful and overcautious at this point.”

Emmanwori, a second-round draft pick, appeared in 14 games during the regular season and had 81 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and 11 pass breakups in the regular season.

During the playoffs, Emmanwori has a fumble recovery and four passes defensed, including three in the NFC championship game.

To prepare for Super Bowl 60, Emmanwori anticipates watching a lot of film to supplement any missed time on the practice field.

“It’s nothing too serious to be even worried about,” Emmanwori said. “I definitely feel good and know myself and I’ll be ready to go.”

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer