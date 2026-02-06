Jets’ Harrison Phillips says Aaron Glenn inherited ‘cancerous, truculent group’ in first season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Phillips thinks the New York Jets need to change their mindset after a brutal first season under coach Aaron Glenn.

Phillips, one of the team’s veteran leaders, said he noticed a trend as the losses piled up in his first year with New York after being acquired from Minnesota before the season. The defensive tackle thought the “Same Old Jets” mentality that frustrated fans have often mentioned during the team’s 15-year playoff drought started to appear in the locker room.

“I think AG inherited a very cancerous, truculent group — whole, top to bottom,” Phillips told Roundtable Sports on Thursday on radio row at the Super Bowl.

Phillips said “it’s not individual people’s fault,” but acknowledged ”it was a very difficult season and I almost wanted to waver on some of my thoughts and my beliefs and my optimism.”

Phillips often spoke throughout the season of trying to maintain focus despite the losing. He also regularly spoke positively of Glenn, praising his leadership skills. But he also understands how 10 straight losing seasons could be detrimental to the mindsets of players who were part of several of those.

“I can’t imagine being there for year after year after year after year,” he said, “and not seeing the results that you wanted, and it tainted people.”

In another interview with the New York Post, Phillips clarified that his comments weren’t criticizing individuals in the organization but rather the “Same Old Jets” narrative.

“That’s a cancerous thought, a very cancerous idea to be a part of,” he said.

Glenn has made major changes to his coaching staff since the season ending, parting ways with several assistants including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Frank Reich was hired Wednesday to oversee the offense next season and Brian Duker was brought aboard last week as the defensive coordinator.

