Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dies at age 91

By AP News
Obit-Jurgensen Football

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm, keen wit and affable personality made him one of the most beloved figures in Washington football history, has died. He was 91.

A Washington Commanders spokesperson confirmed Friday the team learned of Jurgensen’s death that morning from his family.

Jurgensen arrived in Washington in 1964 in a surprise quarterback swap that sent Norm Snead to the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the next 11 seasons, Jurgensen rewrote the team’s record books.

He topped 3,000 yards in a season five times, including twice with Philadelphia, in an era before rules changes opened up NFL offenses. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and remains the only Washington player to wear the No. 9 jersey in a game.

By BARRY WILNER and STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writers

