No starters, no problem: Ty Simpson’s 2nd-quarter TD sparks the Rams’ preseason sweep

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter, Harrison Mevis kicked two 27-yard field goals and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-18 on Thursday night in the teams’ preseason finale.

The Rams didn’t play any starters in keeping with coach Sean McVay’s approach to games that don’t count in the standings. Even backup quarterback Stetson Bennett was held out.

“Everyone stay healthy, please,” referee Shawn Hochuli urged the captains after the coin flip.

The Rams won all three of their preseason games and head to Australia in two weeks to open the season. They’re the clear early favorites to win the Super Bowl, which will be played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played just two series. His fumble led to Mevis’ first 27-yard field goal early in the first quarter.

Herbert bounced right back, throwing a 65-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston — the second-longest catch of the receiver’s career — on the second play of a drive that lasted 14 seconds and gave the Chargers a 7-3 lead.

New defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary chest-bumped safety Tony Jefferson after the Chargers forced the Rams to turn the ball over on downs inside the 1-yard line on a drive that lasted 9:41.

Trey Lance took over for Herbert in the second quarter, with his first series ending on a shanked 20-yard punt by JK Scott. The Rams quickly took the lead for good on third-stringer Simpson’s 11-yard TD pass to fourth-string receiver Brennan Presley for a 10-7 lead.

Simpson finished 18 of 23 for 119 yards.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker missed a 49-yard field goal just before halftime, leaving the Chargers trailing 13-7. Known as the most accurate kicker in NFL history, he also whiffed on two extra-point attempts in three preseason games.

Dicker cut the deficit to 13-10 in the third, hitting a 34-yard field goal.

The Rams extended the lead to 20-10 in the fourth on Matthew Caldwell’s 8-yard TD pass to Dean Connors.

The Chargers closed to 20-18 on Gregory Desrosiers’ 34-yard TD run and third-string quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s 2-point conversion pass to Evan Svoboda.

Injury report

Rams: QB Caldwell went out after being hurt on a keeper late in the fourth quarter.

Chargers: WR Dalevon Campbell appeared to hurt his foot in the third quarter.

Up next

Rams: Open Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Chargers: Open Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer