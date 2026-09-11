The 49ers make their case as a contender with season-opening 27-7 win over the Rams

In the nearly seven months since the San Francisco 49ers last played a game that counted, they watched the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a Super Bowl win in the Niners’ home locker room and the Los Angeles Rams get all the hype after an offseason that featured the addition of Myles Garrett.

While San Francisco’s NFC West rivals may have gotten lots of the hype, the Niners showed that they might also belong on the short list of Super Bowl contenders after beating the Rams 27-7 in the season opener in Australia.

Much of the attention leading up to the game was focused on the Rams’ decision to arrive in Australia on Thursday, about 24 hours before kickoff, but the 49ers enjoyed their weeklong stay Down Under and came out with the win.

“We were just focused on us,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “We knew what we had to do. We know the standard that we play with. If they wanted to come in the day before, the week before, it didn’t matter at all. We got a standard that we play with, so for us it wasn’t even about how they were going to come out, it was about how we were going to come out.”

They came out strong.

The defense shut down QB Matthew Stafford and an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season. The offense neutralized Garrett and got three touchdown passes from an efficient Brock Purdy. The special teams even contributed with Deebo Samuel’s 45-yard kickoff return that set up a touchdown to start the second half.

San Francisco then broke open a three-point game and won easily.

“I think it was definitely a matter of us feeling like we got stronger as the game went on versus the opposing team. It felt like they kind of withered away,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “Our plan was great coming out here early and all the resources they gave us to be successful for today is what gave us a chance to win this game.”

What’s working

Purdy to Mike Evans connection. It didn’t take long at all for Evans to make an impact on the Niners after leaving Tampa Bay to sign as a free agent in the offseason. He had three third-down conversion catches on the opening field goal drive, marking the first team a 49ers player had done that in five years. He finished with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Five of those catches came on third down conversions, including a 2-yard TD on a fade pass in the third quarter.

What needs help

Sacking the quarterback. The 49ers ranked last in the NFL with 20 sacks last year and got none in Week 1. Nick Bosa had a key pressure on the first drive in his first game back from a torn ACL and played very well against the run. Offseason acquisition Osa Odighizuwa had a team-high five pressures and provided a strong interior rush.

Stock up

Raheem Morris. The team’s new defensive coordinator had an impressive debut by holding the Rams to their fewest points in 85 regular season or playoff games started by Stafford. The defensive backs have raved about his approach, which allows them to be more aggressive and helped lead to a first half interception by Renardo Green. The biggest play came when the Niners stuffed Stafford on a fourth-down sneak from the 1 in the third quarter.

Stock down

Young receivers. The 49ers have been trying to get younger at receiver through the draft but it hasn’t led to production. Ricky Pearsall, a first-round pick in 2024, is out for the season with a knee injury. Jordan Watkins, a fourth-round pick in 2025, was a healthy scratch for Week 1. Rookie De’Zhaunn Stribling was being counted on heavily after a strong preseason but injured his ankle early and had no catches in his debut.

Injuries

Shanahan said Stribling’s Achilles’ was intact but he will need more tests to determine the extent of the injury to the ankle. … TE Jake Tonges left the game with an MCL injury and will miss some time.

Key number

36. Christian McCaffrey’s 36 snaps were his fewest in a game he didn’t leave with an injury since his first season in San Francisco in 2022. The Niners had talked about lightening his workload after he led the NFL with 413 touches from scrimmage in the 2025 regular season. Rookie Kaelon Black helped make that possible by rushing 14 times for 65 yards.

Next steps

The 49ers host Miami on Sept. 20 in search of their fifth 2-0 start in 10 seasons under Shanahan. They made the playoffs the previous four with two trips to the Super Bowl.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer