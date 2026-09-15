Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Seahawks’ Sam Darnold has a soft tissue injury and the timeline for his return is unclear

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Photos of the NFL season opener, a rare Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots

Photos of the NFL season opener, a rare Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots

Photo Icon View Photos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has a “very unique, soft tissue” glute injury with no set timeline for his return, the team announced Monday.

The injury is believed to be short-term and Darnold’s hip joint was unaffected, the team said. He has not been placed on injured reserve.

It appears unlikely that Darnold will be able to play Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals. He did not practice on Monday.

Darnold was injured on Seattle’s first series against the New England Patriots last week. He was sacked by Dre’Mont Jones and limped off the field.

Backup Drew Lock replaced him and went 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks rallied for a 13-10 victory.

Darnold, 29, did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.