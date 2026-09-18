Dolphins rule out edge rusher Chop Robinson with a concussion for Week 2 at San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins ruled out edge rusher Chop Robinson ahead of their Week 2 matchup at San Francisco because of a concussion.

Coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Friday at the team’s training site in Napa, California, that Robinson sustained the concussion at practice this week. He was held out of practice Thursday.

Robinson’s absence Sunday could hurt a Dolphins’ defense that struggled to stop the run and generate pressure against quarterback Kirk Cousins in their Week 1 loss to the Raiders. Cousins completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards on 23 attempts.

Robinson suffered two concussions last season. The Dolphins are hoping for a leap from the third-year linebacker, who had a strong preseason but made just one tackle and struggled against the run in the season opener. The Dolphins at the end of the season will decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Without Robinson, the Dolphins likely will turn to veteran Josh Uche and second-year defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. They also have Malik Herring, who signed with them a couple of weeks ago, and Clelin Ferrell, who is on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the opener.

“We might do some other things to help out, but those guys I have confidence in,” Hafley said. “They’ve been getting better. They all haven’t been here for the entire time, but they’ve done a nice job in practice this week and it’ll be the next man up.”

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By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer