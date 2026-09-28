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NFL asks Homeland Security to take down video of Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins

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By AP News
NFL DHS Video Football

NFL DHS Video Football

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NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has asked the Department of Homeland Security to take down a video on social media showing highlights of Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins in reference to a purported caravan of immigrants approaching the U.S. border.

The video posted on Sunday shows Dawkins’ pregame walkout as he chants “The time has come,” followed by a series of big hits. The DHS post includes the caption “Our time has come.”

“The league has requested the DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five time All-Pro safety during 16 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos before retiring in 2011.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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