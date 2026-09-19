Puka Nacua questionable, Aaron Donald set to play for Rams on Monday night against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable to play Monday night against the New York Giants because of a groin injury.

Nacua did not practice Saturday, sidelined for the second straight day with an injury that is not related to a core muscle injury the fourth-year standout sustained during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in August, coach Sean McVay said.

“This is a different thing,” McVay said. “Had a really good practice, I guess it was our (game week) Wednesday, but it was Thursday. Felt good, but didn’t feel totally like himself, his ability to be able to kind of open up and really hit full speed. He had some soreness in there, and so that’s why we’ve kind of been smart with him the last couple days.”

Nacua had five receptions for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. He set career highs with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Nacua’s backup, Jordan Whittington, is doubtful because of a quad injury, which means the Rams (0-1) could be without two of their key run-blocking wideouts. Undersized speedsters Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell would be the next players up at that specific receiver spot in McVay’s offense.

McVay did confirm that three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is set to play after the lineman ended his retirement last month.

Donald said Friday he was planning to go against the Giants (1-0) after spending the previous two seasons out of football.

“He said it, he’s going,” McVay said. “Whatever Aaron says, I support.”

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press