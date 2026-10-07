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ESPN’s Super Bowl 61 broadcast to also stream on Disney+

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By AP News
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BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN announced on Tuesday that its broadcast of Super Bowl 61 will also be streamed on Disney+.

Disney+ will stream the ESPN/ABC broadcast as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes in the United States. The Super Bowl has been televised in Spanish in the U.S. since 2014.

Disney+ will also stream the game in 55 international markets, including Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. The ESPN feed will be also carried in more than 130 countries and territories on linear platforms.

Disney+ will also stream two “Monday Night Football” games this season — Dallas at Philadelphia on Oct. 26 and a later contest yet to be announced.

This will be the first time ESPN will produce and carry the Super Bowl, while the big game also airs on ABC for the first time since 2006. Walt Disney Company announced in August that all advertising inventory for the game is sold out.

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