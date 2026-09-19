Yoder runs for 2 TDs and Brown’s one-handed pick seals the win for Lehigh, 24-20 over Dartmouth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and DJ Brown sealed the win with an interception with about a minute remaining as Lehigh defeated Dartmouth 24-20 on Saturday in the Big Green’s season opener.

Yoder’s 2-yard touchdown run with 8:41 remaining in the game gave the Mountain Hawks their 24-20 lead. Dartmouth drove to the Lehigh 22-yard line on the ensuing possession, but Grayson Saunier’s fourth-down pass was broken up.

Lehigh was forced to punt with 1:45 remaining, and Saunier drove the Big Green to the Lehigh 24-yard line before Brown made a leaping one-handed grab for the interception that wrapped it up for Lehigh with 13 seconds remaining.

Yoder rushed for 150 yards on 27 carries, scoring twice on short runs. He already has 569 rushing yards this season. Derek Morgan completed 10 of 13 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown for the Mountain Hawks (4-0).

Saunier completed 17 of 30 passes for 262 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Lehigh, ranked No. 7 in the Stats Perform Top 25, opened the season with three wins within the Patriot League.

Lehigh hosted Dartmouth for the first time in 30 years and holds a 5-4 lead in the series.

Up next

Lehigh visits Penn next Saturday for the Mountain Hawks second of three games against Ivy League opponents this season.

Dartmouth hosts Monmouth next Saturday. —-

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