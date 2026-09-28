Kirk Cousins passes for 3 TDs and the unbeaten Raiders come back to top the Saints 35-27

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 35-27 on Sunday and remain unbeaten under rookie coach Klint Kubiak.

The game shifted on a play that will be seen as controversial and unjust by some — and certainly Saints fans.

The series that led to the Raiders’ go-ahead score began when Las Vegas defensive end Malcolm Koonce sacked Tyler Shough as the Saints QB started his throwing motion.

The ball went backward and was ruled a fumble that was recovered by the Raiders — a different ruling than was made after a similar play involving the Saints in Week 1 at Detroit. On that play, an apparent New Orleans strip-sack of the Lions’ Jared Goff was ruled incomplete on video review after the Saints thought they had recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Superdome crowd booed as officials, following a video review, upheld the call that the play had resulted in a turnover on the New Orleans 45.

Six plays later, Cousins connected with Cody White for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 28-27.

Cousins gave Las Vegas (3-0) an eight-point lead with a 4-yard TD pass to Brock Bowers. The Saints (1-2) got the ball twice more with a chance to tie it, but one drive stalled on fourth down and another on Juwan Johnson’s fumble with 1:02 left.

Shough passed for 255 yards and a career-high four touchdowns — including two to Johnson. Shough’s other scoring passes went to Noah Fant from short range. But the second-year QB also turned the ball over twice, first on his fumble and later on an interception that set up the Raiders’ final scoring drive.

Bowers, making his season debut after coming back from a knee injury during training camp, caught 10 passes for 116 yards and his short TD. Mike Washington ignited the Raiders’ comeback with a tackle-breaking 36-yard scoring run that cut New Orleans’ lead to 27-22 in the third quarter. Matt Gay kicked three field goals for Las Vegas, which also failed on a pair of 2-point conversions after second-half TDs.

New Orleans’ Chris Olave caught nine passes for 107 yards, his second 100-yard game this season.

Injuries

Raiders: WR Jack Bech left the game with a forearm injury.

Saints: LB Pete Warner left in the first half with a neck and shoulder injury (stinger). … RB Travis Etienne left with an apparent hamstring pull. Edge rusher Anfernee Jennings left with a knee injury.

Up next

Raiders: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

Saints: Host Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 5.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer