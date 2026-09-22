Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is still being evaluated, Giants coach John Harbaugh says

Jaxson Dart’s injured left knee is being evaluated and no decisions have been made, New York Giants coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday in the aftermath of the starting quarterback exiting the game at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Harbaugh refused to confirm reports that Dart’s injury is worse than the initial diagnosis of a sprained medial collateral ligament and that the 23-year-old would be out an extended period of time, with season-ending surgery a possibility.

“We’ve learned a lot more,” Harbaugh said on a video call with reporters. “When we know what direction we’re going to have to go or whatever it might be, we’ll announce that. But we don’t have that yet, so I don’t want to get out over our skis on that.”

After the 28-6 loss, Harbaugh said it was “in the neighborhood” and that an MRI would lead to more information. He was unwilling to share where the Giants were in the testing and evaluating process on Dart.

“It’s an ongoing conversation about the health of a player, of a person,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got to prepare for the range of possibilities, and then once we know where we’re at, make a plan going forward. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Dart was 3 of 5 passing before getting injured on the first drive at LA. He threw for three touchdowns, had 230 yards passing and 54 rushing in a season-opening victory against Dallas.

The Giants have not had a QB start every game of a season since Eli Manning in 2018. That dubious streak looks to continue, with Jameis Winston is expected to step in for however long Dart is out. Winston was 11 of 27 for 111 yards in relief during the Rams game.

What’s working

The one thing playing in their favor is a soft upcoming schedule.

Tennessee, with former coach Brian Daboll as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, comes to town on Sunday, followed by Arizona. A visit to Washington, which lost franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow, is next on Oct. 11, followed by a home game against New Orleans and a visit to Houston.

What needs help

Just about everything. It is difficult to envision New York contending for a playoff spot without Dart.

“It’s an important position, obviously,” Harbaugh said.

After beating the Cowboys, it looked as if Harbaugh’s first season in charge could exceed expectations. Now it is about teaching and building toward the future.

Stock up

Safety Jevon Holland has intercepted Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford and forced a fumble by Kyren Williams that he also then recovered. Holland is looking like the big-money defensive back he was signed to be in March 2025.

Stock down

The offensive line that paved the way for 170 yards rushing in Week 1 was overpowered by the Rams. It could serve as a lesson for rookie right guard Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa, the 10th pick in the draft who got plugged into the starting lineup right away.

Injuries

In addition to Dart, edge rusher Brian Burns sprained his left ankle and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas limped off with a groin injury. No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers said he popped his right shoulder back into place but would be getting further tests.

Key number

3 — wins in 12 NFL starts for Winston since 2022. In 26 appearances over that time, he has 21 TDs and 23 interceptions.

Next steps

Winston will get the snaps with the first-team offense, and Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen need to decide whether to bring back training camp QB Brandon Allen or promote Jake Haener from the practice squad as the new backup. The Giants are 3-point favorites against the Titans even after Dart was injured.

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By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer