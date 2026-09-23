Bills defensive lineman T.J. Sanders out indefinitely after having appendectomy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman T.J. Sanders is out indefinitely after having an appendectomy, coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday.

Brady didn’t provide a timetable on Sanders’ return in announcing the player had surgery a day earlier. The second-year player was a projected starter, and has yet to appear in a game this season after missing Buffalo’s first two games with a knee injury.

Buffalo (2-0) has been off since a 41-31 win over Detroit on Thursday, and hosts the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on Sunday.

Brady didn’t have an update on receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip). Moore was hurt during the game against Detroit, while Oliver was hurt during pregame warmups.

The Bills also signed defensive lineman Austin Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson previously played with Buffalo in 2024. He fills the spot left open after Miami signed linebacker Andre Jones on Tuesday.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here