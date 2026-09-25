No surgery on the table as the Commanders talk about how to get Jayden Daniels back on the field

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Commanders have not discussed putting Jayden Daniels on injured reserve with the quarterback’s return from a dislocated left elbow apparently a possibility within the next month, Washington general manager Adam Peters said Friday.

“As of right now, surgery is not on the table, and we haven’t discussed IR,” Peters said on 106.7 The Fan. “So it’s just a matter of how we’re going to get him back on the field. That’s still to be determined.”

Peters said Daniels returned late Thursday night and was meeting with the Commanders on Friday. Team officials have talked with medical officials around the country, and Peters called it a medical decision that Washington is working through.

Being placed on injured reserve would mean Daniels would miss a minimum of four games.

Daniels was hurt during Sunday’s loss at Dallas on a broken play at the end of the first half. He took a snap under center, and left guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels’ foot as he backed away from the line. Daniels used his non-throwing arm to brace his fall, which bent awkwardly under the pressure.

A similar thing happened last November, when Daniels used his left arm to brace himself and dislocated his elbow against Seattle. He returned just over a month later, only to aggravate the problem and miss the rest of the season.

Marcus Mariota is set to start Sunday’s home opener against Seattle.

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