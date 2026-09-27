Deshaun Watson sparks a late Browns rally, sealing a 21-18 win over the Panthers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to Harold Fannin Jr., including a 14-yard strike with 1:48 remaining, and the Cleveland Browns rallied for a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers went in front 18-13 with 4:25 remaining when John Metchie III hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young. But the Browns (2-1) went 65 yards in eight plays for their second straight comeback win.

Watson was 10 of 21 for 67 yards during the first three quarters but was 6 of 9 for 77 yards over the final 15 minutes.

Watson and teammates feared that the 10-year veteran would be showered with boos after he got a negative reception during a preseason game against Buffalo on Aug. 22. But Watson was cheered by most of the fans during the fourth quarter when he came back into the game after taking a hard hit.

It appeared as if the Browns’ chances for a comeback were dashed when Akayleb Evans picked off Watson’s pass intended for KC Concepcion in the end zone with 2:29 remaining. But Carolina linebacker Bobby Okereke was called for roughing the passer to nullify the play. Three plays later, Watson gave the Browns the lead. Watson then connected with Denzel Boston for a 2-point conversion to push the margin to a field goal.

Carolina (1-2) made a late drive, but Ronnie Hickman picked off Young’s pass at the Browns 46 with 9 seconds remaining.

Watson finished 16 of 30 for 144 yards and two TDs. He also ran it 11 times for 45 yards. Fannin had seven receptions for 51 yards. Andre Szmyt kicked two field goals.

Young, who came into the game tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards, completed 26 of 48 for 290 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Panthers got four field goals from Ryan Fitzgerald before they found the end zone.

Browns take advantage of Panthers’ fourth-down choices

Cleveland took advantage of a couple of bad fourth-down decisions by Carolina coach Dave Canales.

Szmyt opened the scoring with a 48-yard field goal. Cleveland got the ball on the Panthers 47 after Mason Graham sacked Young for a 10-yard loss on fourth-and-3 at the Browns 43.

The Panthers went for it again on their next series, this time on fourth-and-short from their own 40, but Young was short on a throw intended for tight end Tommy Tremble. The Browns found the end zone seven plays later when Watson found Fannin on a crossing route in the right back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to extend the lead to 10-0.

Injuries

Panthers: CB Mike Jackson suffered a groin injury in the first quarter and did not return. WR Jalen Coker (quad) came out in the third quarter and did not return.

Up next

Panthers: Host Detroit next Sunday night.

Browns: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer